POCSO case accused takes part in teachers’ webinar

Thiruvananthapuram

07 October 2020 08:23 IST

The clinical psychologist is an accused in multiple cases of child abuse

The participation of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case accused in a webinar organised for vocational higher secondary teachers on mental health of students during COVID-19 on Tuesday has kicked up a row.

K. Gireesh, a clinical psychologist who is an accused in multiple cases of child abuse, took part in the webinar held by the Career Guidance and Counselling Cell of the VHSE Directorate with Lions Club. Gireesh attended the webinar in his capacity as chief district coordinator (youth) of Lions Club. The webinar was for 389 school career ‘masters’. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. said the department would not have called Gireesh if they had the slightest inkling that he was an accused in child abuse cases.

