Thiruvananthapuram

POCSO case: accused officer surrenders

Sajeev Kumar, sub-inspector who was accused of sexually harassing a minor girl, surrendered at a POCSO court in Vanchiyoor on Monday.

The officer, who is attached to the bomb detection and disposal squad functioning under the State Special Branch, had been booked by the Peroorkada police under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly molesting the victim at the Special Armed Police quarters in Peroorkada.

Sajeev, who was suspended from service a day ago, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, sources said.

