Pobeda fete: online contest for students

The Russian Cultural Centre here is conducting an online competition for high school students as part of the year-long Pobeda festival to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet win in the Second World War. ‘Ten recommendations to prevent another world war’ should be sent by March 30 to ww.75_notowar@gmail.com Entries in essay format will not be acceped. They should be sent as 10 points not exceeding one page.
Winners will get prizes, including grace marks for a Russian scholarship. Recommendations by select 100 students will be published in book form.
