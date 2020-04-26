Poachers targeting birds at Vellayani

Poachers have started targeting birds such as parrots and purple moorhens in the biodiversity-rich Vellayani lake region taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Nemom police have launched an investigation into the incident following a complaint lodged by the Forest Department. Local residents had brought the poaching to the notice of the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) of the Kalliyoor panchayat, which in turn alerted the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) and the Forest Department.

In an April 15 letter to the two agencies, Joseph Biju, Kalliyoor panchayat secretary, had requested urgent action to prevent the poaching. According to Mr. Biju, local people had noticed individuals trapping parrots and purple moorhen using nets on April 13 and April 14.

“There is a possibility that parrots are being spirited off to pet shops. But we fear that birds like the purple moorhen are being caught for their meat,” Akhila S. Nair, District Coordinator, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, said.

This incident points to the need for heightened vigil at the grassroots by BMCs during the lockdown period, she said. “Scarcity of regular food choices, including fish, can instigate people to look for easily available alternatives,” she said.