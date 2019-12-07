PMMVY week celebrations under way

The Women and Child Development Department is organising Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) adalats as part of the PMMVY Week celebrations that will go on till Sunday.

The theme of the celebrations is ‘Surakshit Janani Vikasit Dharani.’

The PMMVY is a Centrally sponsored conditional cash transfer scheme for pregnant and lactating women for the first live birth.

The week-long celebrations are being held for more efficient implementation of the project and ensuring that beneficiaries get the scheme benefits. The adalats are aimed at persual of all the applications received so far and ensuring the online registration of the deserving beneficiaries.

A host of activities are being undertaken as part of the celebrations. Awareness programmes to include new beneficiaries at the anganwadi level as also classes and demonstration for pregnant and breastfeeding women on suitable food habits are being held.

Selfie corners have been set up by anganwadis by the anganwadi workers to take selfies with the project beneficiaries for uploading by child development project officers (CDPOs).

Adalats

The CDPOs have to organise adalats and take steps to address complaints related to PMMVY applications.

Verification of lists for payment of first, second, and third instalments and completing data entry will also be held.

Priority will be given to applications whose 730-day period is about to expire for data entry and approval, it has been informed.

CDPOs/supervisors who have enrolled the maximum number of beneficiaries at the district level and made the scheme benefits available to them will be honoured at project or district-level review meetings.