Plots to be given to small industries

The State government is taking steps to make available multi-purpose industrial plots to address the issue of land scarcity faced by small and medium scale industries. The first such endeavour is being readied in Vadakkanchery in Thrissur, based on a public-private partnership model, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan told the Assembly on Wednesday. He said 54,420 micro, small and medium scale units (MSME) were opened in the State after the LDF came to power. These units in total contributed an investment of ₹4,953.69 crore and created 1.9 lakh jobs.

He was answering a question from K.S. Sabarinathan on whether the Ascent 2020 investors’ meet had paved the way for any concrete investment on the ground. The Minister said that a total investment of ₹1.3-lakh crore has been promised. Memorandum of Understanding have been already signed for 32 projects, out of which 7 projects have started working on the ground. As part of improving ease of doing business, amendments were made to seven laws.

Ease of doing business

He said that the Kerala Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act, aimed at cutting red tape, dismantling the licence raj and ushering in an era of ease of doing business in the State, gives the investor a grace period of up to three years to get the requisite sanctions and accords him or her wide latitude in getting various licences.

However, the secretaries of some local bodies were still unaware of this Act and have been demanding entrepreneurs to produce all licenses immediately. Steps will be taken to make the local body authorities aware of this law, he said.