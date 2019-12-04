Plant trees, says Kerala human rights panel

Shade trees should be planted at every possible space in the city, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has said.
Commission chairperson Antony Dominic issued the direction to the Kerala Road Fund Board chief executive officer.
The Kerala Road Fund Board told the commission that besides the existing trees, 1,800 more would be planted. The commission’s direction came on a complaint by Sasidharan Nair, a lawyer, seeking that shade trees be planted on roads developed as four-lane stretches in the city as part of its development project.
It sought a report from the Kerala Road Fund Board.
