Plan to improve functioning of Corporation’s help desk

Mayor K. Sreekumar on Thursday presided over a meeting to improve the functioning of the city Corporaton’s help desk with the support of government departments.

Kudumbashree units in the city, health centres, hospitals, the police, Labour Department, community kitchens, public distribution system, medical stores, ambulances, commercial establishments, Milma, online food delivery services are all linked to the help desk.

Food issues

Issues related to food for pregnant or breastfeeding women and children are solved by the help desk by getting in touch with anganwadis. Complaints related to ration are addressed through the district Supplyco office. One person from the pension wing has been deployed at the help desk to look into issues related to welfare pensions. Those seeking the help of the police are referred to the inspectors of the police stations concerned.

On the directions of the help desk, medicines from hospitals are distributed by volunteers. Health inspectors will help if there is need for medical treatment by doctors.

The help desk, which receives call from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on phone numbers 9496434409, 9496434410.

The Corporation’s Janakeeya restaurant too has many takers. The hotel, located in the Corporation’s golden jubilee building opposite SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School, provides noon meals. Rice, sambar, ‘koottu’ curry, ‘thoran,’ and pickle are available for ₹20.

Food will also be delivered home by volunteers for ₹25. Orders can be placed by 8 p.m. for delivery the next day. Bookings open at 9 a.m. Call 7034001843, 7012285498, 6235740810, 9061917457, 7012827903, 8129016079, and 8921663462. Orders will be taken through WhatsApp too.