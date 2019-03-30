Plan fund use pegged at 66%

Bills amounting as much as ₹38 crore of the city Corporation are pending at the district treasury as the Plan fund utilisation of the local body has just touched 66% with one more day remaining in the financial year.

According to officials of the city Corporations, none of the bills submitted after March 22 have been cleared.

“We have been submitting bills to the treasury over the past many weeks. But none of them submitted after March 22 have been cleared. This has led to accumulation of ₹38 crore in pending bills. Adding this to the bills already cleared would take the Corporation’s Plan fund utilisation close to 75%. We hope it will be cleared this year. Else, they will have to be accommodated as spillover projects,” says a Corporation official.

Side effect

The advancing of the planning process by a few months from last year onwards has had an unexpected side effect. No funds could be set aside for the spillover projects of the previous financial year, as the Plan for the next year is now being prepared as early as January. By the time the amount of spillover projects is known in March, there is no money left to be allocated in the Plan as all of it has been used up.

“Earlier, the Plan preparation used to happen after March. So, we could set aside funds for the same in the next year’s Plan. But, now with the Plan being prepared in January, there is no way we could allocate funds for spillover projects. Last year, the government had said that additional funds would be provided for such spillover projects. But we have not got that till now. We will probably have to remove a few projects from the approved Plan for next year to find funds for the spillover ones,” said the official.