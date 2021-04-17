Places of worship asked to prevent crowding

Entry should not exceed 50% of capacity of place, with a maximum of 75 persons

With the daily COVID-19 caseload in the district rising alarmingly, places of worship have been asked to prevent overcrowding on their premises and ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Entry should be restricted to below 50% of the capacity of the place of worship, and this should not exceed 75 people, District Collector Navjot Khosa, who met religious leaders here on Friday, said.

Only 75 people are allowed in indoor events and a maximum of 150, in outdoor programmes. Physical distancing norms are to be strictly followed. Places of worship have been directed to obtain prior permission from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for organising celebrations. As far as possible, such events should be limited to rituals.

No Annadanam

Public events such as the Annadanam should be avoided. Places of worship have also been instructed to use tap water instead of using water collected in tanks. Sanitiser and other facilities for washing the hands should be provided.

It is advisable for children below ten years, pregnant women and people above 60 years of age to remain indoors. Vaccination is compulsory for priests and their helpers above 45 years of age. Those who have not been vaccinated yet and those below the age of 45 should take the RT-PCR test every 15 days and ensure that they are COVID-19 negative.