Pipeline project: road restoration in progress

Old concrete pipeline to be replaced with mild steel one

Old concrete pipeline to be replaced with mild steel one

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Wednesday said it has completed the preliminary work on restoring the road along a 900-m stretch as part of a ₹60-crore project for laying a new water supply pipeline from Peroorkada to Manvila.

The preliminary road restoration work has been completed on the Kudappanakunnu-Krishna Nagar stretch after laying the pipes.

As per Public Works department (PWD) norms, the final tarring of the road can be taken up only three months after the restoration, the KWA said. However, to reduce dust, the restored portion will be given a coating of tar.

The PSC pipeline from Peroorkada to Manvila is one of the main pipelines carrying water to the city. However, the pipeline has become old and susceptible to leaks, affecting supply, the KWA said. As a long-term solution, the KWA had decided to replace it will a mild steel pipeline.

The pipeline project involves replacing the old pre-stressed concrete pipeline with a new mild steel one. The project is funded through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The KWA has taken up the work on a 3-km stretch from Peroorkada to Nalanchira in the first phase. The laying of the pipeline is progressing except in places where rocks are present under the soil.