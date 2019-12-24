Pipe bursts at Ambalamukku, water supply hit

Piped water supply to several areas including Kowdiar and Ulloor was hit after a 900 mm premo pipe ruptured at Ambalamukku on Monday evening.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has launched repairs on a warfooting. However, supply to the affected areas is expected to be restored only by Tuesday night, KWA officials said.

Disrupted

Supply to the following areas under the KWA Kowdiar sub division were disrupted due to the pipe burst; Peroorkada, Ambalamukku, Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, Kanaka Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthencode, Kuravankonam, Marappalam, Vayalikkada, Choozhampala, Madathunada, Nalanchira, Muttada, Paruthippara, Kesavadasapuram, Chalakkuzhi, Ulloor, Pattom, Murinjapalam and Kumarapuram.

In mid-November, the 700 mm pipe had burst at Ambalamukku, which caused a portion of the road to cave in.