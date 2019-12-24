Thiruvananthapuram

Pipe bursts at Ambalamukku, water supply hit

The KWA pipe that burst at Ambalamukku on Monday.

The KWA pipe that burst at Ambalamukku on Monday.  

more-in

KWA launches repairs on a warfooting

Piped water supply to several areas including Kowdiar and Ulloor was hit after a 900 mm premo pipe ruptured at Ambalamukku on Monday evening.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has launched repairs on a warfooting. However, supply to the affected areas is expected to be restored only by Tuesday night, KWA officials said.

Disrupted

Supply to the following areas under the KWA Kowdiar sub division were disrupted due to the pipe burst; Peroorkada, Ambalamukku, Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, Kanaka Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthencode, Kuravankonam, Marappalam, Vayalikkada, Choozhampala, Madathunada, Nalanchira, Muttada, Paruthippara, Kesavadasapuram, Chalakkuzhi, Ulloor, Pattom, Murinjapalam and Kumarapuram.

In mid-November, the 700 mm pipe had burst at Ambalamukku, which caused a portion of the road to cave in.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 12:29:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/pipe-bursts-at-ambalamukku-water-supply-hit/article30383816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY