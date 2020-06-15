Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter marries DYFI president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 June 2020 12:06 IST

T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and T. Kamala, got married to DYFI president P.A. Mohamed Riyas in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning.

The austere function was held at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister at 10.30 a. m.

Senior leaders of the CPI (M), DYFI, and close relatives attended the function organised according to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The marriage was registered last week.

Ms. Veena is an IT professional based in Bengaluru. She runs her own start-up Exalogic Solutions Private Ltd.

Mr. Riyas who had his school and college education in Kozhikode, started his political career as an SFI activist while in school. He got a real boost on getting elected as Calicut University Union councillor in 1996-97. Later, he turned active in Democratic Youth Federation of India.

Mr. Riyas had officiated DYFI State vice president and joint secretary, all India joint secretary and then national president.

He contested the Lok Sabha election in 2009 as Left Democratic Front candidate against United Democratic Front candidate MK. Raghavan from Kozhikode, but lost for a slender margin of 838 votes.