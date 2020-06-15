Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter marries DYFI president

T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and T. Kamala, got married to DYFI president P.A. Mohamed Riyas in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning.

The austere function was held at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister at 10.30 a. m.

Senior leaders of the CPI (M), DYFI, and close relatives attended the function organised according to the COVID-19 guidelines.