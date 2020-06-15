Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter marries DYFI president

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena and Dyfi president P.A. Mohamed Riyas tie the knot at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and T. Kamala, got married to DYFI president P.A. Mohamed Riyas in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning.

The austere function was held at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister at 10.30 a. m.

Senior leaders of the CPI (M), DYFI, and close relatives attended the function organised according to the COVID-19 guidelines.

