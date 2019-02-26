Pinarayi to open new KSFDC theatre

The movie buffs in the city have reason to cheer as they will have one more theatre to choose from, this week onwards.

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation’s (KSFDC) theatre equipped with 4K digital production is all set to open. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the theatre, located on the third floor of the KSRTC bus terminus at Thampanoor, on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Minister for Culture A.K.Balan will preside over the function. As a tribute to filmmaker Lenin Rajendran, who passed away last month, the theatre has been named after him. In addition to the 4K-3D digital projection, the theatre also has a Dolby Atmos sound system, which only two other theatres in the city have. The theatre has 150 seats. Lift, canteen, parking and toilet facilities have also been completed. This is the fifth theatre of the KSFDC within the city, in addition to the existing Kairali-Sree-Nila complex and the Kalabhavan theatre. The KSFDC currently has 17 cinema theatres, one preview theatre and three studios across six districts. The State Government has also given nod for five more theatres in various districts, with funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIFFB).