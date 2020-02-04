Pinarayi seeks report on case against scribes

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera to furnish a report on the cases filed by former SPC T.P. Senkumar against two journalists.

While replying to notice on an adjournment motion in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Vijayan said he had directed Mr. Behera to examine and furnish a report on the case filed by Mr. Senkumar against Kadavil Rasheed, bureau chief of the Malayalam daily Kala Premi, and P.G. Suresh Kumar, senior coordinating editor, Asianet News.

MLA’s charge

M. Vincent, who gave notice for the motion, said a case was filed against Mr. Rasheed for asking questions to Mr. Senkumar at a press conference and another case against Mr. Suresh Kumar for his Facebook post critical of the former SPC.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala would never become a State where space would be denied for those asking questions.

The police might have complied to Mr. Kumar as a former State Police Chief, but the government would not permit it, the Chief Minister said.