Pinarayi meets senior doctors

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met senior doctors from private and public sectors here on Wednesday to get their take on what more can be done to improve the health sector, now that primary care service delivery has undergone a massive transformation under the Aardram Mission. A health policy that focusses equally on preventive and curative care and awareness on lifestyle diseases and junk food amongst schoolchildren were some of the issues that came up.

The uncontrolled levels of diabetes and hypertension and the resultant increased morbidity came up for discussion. Issues of the geriatric population needed more attention and more day-care homes should be set up for the elderly. Geriatricians should be appointed in all district hospitals, it was suggested.

Mental health is another area where the State needed more attention. De-addiction centres, behavioural paediatric centres, and a mental health research institute on the lines of NIMHANS were proposed.