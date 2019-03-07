Pilot highlights farming crisis, unemployment

Agrarian distress and unemployment will be the two planks on which the next election will be fought, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has said.

He was speaking at a leadership conclave — ‘Reimagining the future of the youth’ — organised by the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) here on Wednesday.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, and national chairperson of the AIPC, was the other guest at the session, moderated by Mathew Kuzhalanadan, State unit president of the AIPC.

Mr. Pilot said unemployment and underemployment were the biggest challenges faced by India. Youth were the country’s asset and not enough was being done for them.

The GDP growth claimed by the government was not being seen on the ground. Questions on benefits of demonetisation too remained unanswered.

The Congress manifesto would have clear directions on these, he said.

On the agrarian crisis, Mr. Pilot called for immediate intervention to ensure that farming became sustainable and farmer deaths stopped.

National security

Asked about national security being brought into the political debate, he said the entire country was behind the armed forces.

But the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were trying to derive political mileage with an eye on the elections.

They were using the armed forces to cover up their shortcomings, he alleged.