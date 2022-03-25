Piano, chess training at Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram

New regular and vacation batches for piano and chess classes at the Russian House here will commence from April first week.

Students will be trained on Russian-made upright piano, according to the curriculum approved by the Royal Trinity School of Music. Apart from regular classes, three special crash courses will also begin in April.

Elementary musicianship course (instrument handling and grammar of music) is for children between the ages of 4 and 10, fundamentals of music production by using Digital Audio Workstation is for those between 10 and 16, and music appreciation course for learning music features from different countries, for above 15.

Classes for chess will begin on April 4. An International Chess Federation (FIDE) -rated trainer will conduct the vacation classes from Monday to Friday. For details, contact 9847524245.