Phase I of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar ready

Tap online markets for promotion of handicrafts: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for tapping the possibilities of online marketing of handicraft products to preserve and promote the State’s widely acclaimed art and craft traditions.

He was speaking after dedicating the ₹20-crore first phase of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV) at Vellar near Kovalam here.

“By lending a unique appeal to arts and crafts, we have to raise them to global standards. It is also important to explore the opportunity of online marketing of our handicraft products,” said Mr. Vijayan, while inaugurating the facility through videoconference.

Noting that it was a proud moment for tourism sector, the Chief Minister said the KACV would be firmly marked on the global tourism map. The tourism sector is forging ahead by overcoming so many challenges. “Owing to COVID-19, the sector has incurred a loss of ₹40,000 crore. The government is committed to bringing about growth in tourism sector without harming the environment,” he said.

Spread over 8.5 acres of land, KACV has been designed and implemented by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd. (ULCCS) for Kerala Tourism, making it an ideal destination for visitors and art buffs alike to enjoy the best of traditional, folk, and ethnic art, craft, and performing art traditions.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided over the function, said the government’s approach was to promote tourism as an activity for the economic benefit of common people.

“In that sense, KACV will definitely elevate the position of Kerala, especially Kovalam and the capital city, on the global tourism map to the golden status.”

Book on Kalari academy

He launched the KACV Kalari Academy Concept book by handing it over to Kalarippayattu practitioner Padma Shri Meenakshi Amma. Shashi Tharoor, MP, gave his message through videoconference.

In her welcome address, Rani George, Principal Secretary, Tourism, said KACV was going to be another sought-after destination for domestic and foreign tourists. Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran said the capital city was now passing through the golden era of tourism development considering the number of projects being implemented by the government.

E.M. Najeeb, senior vice president, Indian Association of Tour Operators; district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar; Athiyannoor block panchayat president M.V. Manmohan; Venganoor grama panchayat president R.S. Sreekumar; and ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri were present.