PFA centre facing threat of closure

The People for Animals’ (PFA) animal rescue centre at Valiyarathala, near Malayinkeezh, is facing threat of closure with a group of people blocking entry to the centre, alleging environmental pollution.

Complaint filed

The PFA representatives have now filed a complaint with the Naruvamoodu police accusing a local politician and his group of abusing them and stopping them from entering their property.

On Saturday, a vehicle carrying five dogs and a cat, returning after an adoption drive, was stopped by the group in front of the centre.

According to Sreedevi S. Kartha, a volunteer with the NGO, the incident on Saturday was part of an ongoing smear campaign against the centre.

150 dogs

The centre houses more than 150 dogs, 50 puppies, and 30 cats.

“We are using scientific methods for waste disposal. The faecal matter is being processed in biogas plants and the carcasses of dead animals are disposed safely in pits. Health inspectors, who conducted a random check recently, were satisfied with all the facilities here. Their only suggestion was to build a fence on top of the walls to prevent the dogs from jumping out of the premises. We have already started a fund-raising campaign for this purpose. The ones making this noise are doing so with ulterior motives,” she said.

Talks to be held

She said that the centre, which had been functioning for 10 years, had all the requisite licences, but had not yet received a door number from the panchayat, allegedly due to the intervention of the local political leader, who was leading the protests against it.

The Naruvamoodu SI said that he would hold talks with both parties to amicably settle the issue.