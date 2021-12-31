Thiruvananthapuram

Pettah murder: Police seeks custody of accused

The Pettah police in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday sought custody of Simon Lalan who allegedly murdered a teenager few days ago.

According to Pettah station house officer (SHO) Riyas Raja M.B., the accused will be taken to the scene of the crime again to strengthen circumstantial evidence.

The police remained firm on its belief that the murder was not pre-meditated. However, the accused harboured hatred towards the 19-year-old victim, Aneesh George, for his relationship with the former’s elder daughter. He had purportedly stabbed the teenager twice with a knife with an intention to kill him, stated the remand report submitted by the police.

The investigation team recovered the alleged murder weapon from within a water meter box at Simon’s house.


