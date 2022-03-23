Petrol bomb hurdled at bus waiting shed

March 23, 2022 23:31 IST

Two youths threw a petrol bomb at a bus waiting shed and created panic in the Kattakada police station limits on Wednesday. The Kattakada Police said they were on the lookout for Nikhil (23) and Al Saj (22) in connection with the incident that round 4.30 p.m.

The police said the duo reportedly hurled the petrol bomb at the waiting shed in front of Government Higher Secondary School, Paruthipally. They had had an argument with some students waiting at the shed, and later returned to the spot with the petrol bomb. Though the students had boarded a bus by then, the youths hurled the bomb at the shed, causing minor damage. They escaped on a motorcycle. An investigation was on, the police said.

