Thiruvananthapuram

Pension adalat on July 11

The Office of the Senior Superintendent, RMS 'TV' Division (Thiruvananthapuram) at the Fort Post Office Complex is organising a pension adalat at 11 a.m. on July 11, the Department of Posts said on Monday. The adalat will be held via video-conferencing.

Pensioners who were employed in the RMS 'TV' Division and family pensioners who face problems in connection with their pension claims should file their applications with mobile numbers/e-mail ID to the Office of Senior Superintendent, RMS 'TV' Division (Thiruvananthapuram) – 695023 on or before July 7.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2022 9:41:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/pension-adalat-on-july-11/article65600484.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY