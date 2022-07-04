Pension adalat on July 11

The Office of the Senior Superintendent, RMS 'TV' Division (Thiruvananthapuram) at the Fort Post Office Complex is organising a pension adalat at 11 a.m. on July 11, the Department of Posts said on Monday. The adalat will be held via video-conferencing.

Pensioners who were employed in the RMS 'TV' Division and family pensioners who face problems in connection with their pension claims should file their applications with mobile numbers/e-mail ID to the Office of Senior Superintendent, RMS 'TV' Division (Thiruvananthapuram) – 695023 on or before July 7.