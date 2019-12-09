Pedalling across Kerala to reach the IFFK

What the ongoing IFFK 2019 offers this year for film buffs

On November 30, six film buffs set out on bicycles from Kasaragod, the northern-most point of the State, pedalling almost 600 km to arrive at the Tagore theatre

Every year, they used to wait for the December trip to the capital to attend the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), from their native place of Kannur. This year, they thought of having a feel of every inch that they traversed across the State.

Three of them have already proved their mettle as technicians in films. Priyan was the cinematographer, Sheby Philip, the art director, and Tony the still photographer of Kanthan – The Lover of Colour, which won the State award for the best film this year. They were accompanied for the ride by Unnikrishnan Morazha, Sreemon, and Arjun.

“We were having a discussion on independent cinema, and on how some of these films were not getting the deserved recognition at festivals. This led to a debate on how we should head to the festival. None of us had experience of going on long rides on bicycles. But, we thought we could do something different this time around. We chose the coastal route, and arrived here comfortably,” says Priyan.

