‘Pedal and Plant’ bicycle rally held

A ‘Pedal and Plant’ bicycle rally was organised by the Indus Cycling Embassy as part of Spread the Spices TryVanDrum, a one-day expo about actions for social change.

The expo was organised by the Kanthari International Institute for Social Change.

The bicycle rally began from Manaveeyam Veedhi at 9 a.m. and took the GV Raja Stadium-War Memorial-LMS-Kanakakkunnu route.

After the rally, 15 saplings, five each of neem, guava, and gooseberry, were planted.

Stalls that showcased the work of 20 Kanthari students from nine countries, were also put up on the occasion.