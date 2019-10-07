Thiruvananthapuram

‘Pedal and Plant’ bicycle rally held

more-in

A ‘Pedal and Plant’ bicycle rally was organised by the Indus Cycling Embassy as part of Spread the Spices TryVanDrum, a one-day expo about actions for social change.

The expo was organised by the Kanthari International Institute for Social Change.

The bicycle rally began from Manaveeyam Veedhi at 9 a.m. and took the GV Raja Stadium-War Memorial-LMS-Kanakakkunnu route.

After the rally, 15 saplings, five each of neem, guava, and gooseberry, were planted.

Stalls that showcased the work of 20 Kanthari students from nine countries, were also put up on the occasion.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2019 5:52:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/pedal-and-plant-bicycle-rally-held/article29612600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY