PBR unit installed at Central station

A Plastic Bottle Recycling (PBR) Machine installed utilizing funds made available by Shashi Tharoor, MP, under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development scheme, was commissioned in Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Monday.

The state of the art machine can quickly and effectively shred discarded plastic bottles into flakes. The flakes can be reused effectively, thereby causing minimum impact on environment.

Reusable concept

There is a 360-degree reusable concept implemented and the machine has an inbuilt reward system based on ‘Paytm Payment System’ for passengers disposing plastic bottles in the machine. The PBR will come in handy for the railways as it can use it for the discarded plastic water bottles found in platforms and inside the long distance mail and express trains terminating here.

The premier railway station is an ISO 14001:2015 certified railway station, where international standards are being adopted for the Environmental Management System.

Cleanest station

In his address, Dr. Tharoor said the central station will become the cleanest railway station due to the use of technology and the systematic methods adopted for waste disposal.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor urged passengers to lend a helping hand to the railways to keep the station premises and trains clean by depositing the used plastic bottles in the machine and get rewarded instantly.

Ajay Kaushik, Station Director, Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram railway division and railway personnel were present on the occasion.