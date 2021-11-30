Pazhakutty-Mangalapuram road to be developed: Riyaz

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Top priority will be given for developing a proper drainage system along the stretch to prevent further damage.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyaz has said the repair of the pothole-ridden Pazhakutty–Mangalapuram road will soon get under way.

Mr. Riyaz, who inspected the dilapidated road to take stock of motorists’ woes on Monday, said the State exchequer had incurred a large expense during the last 10 years by way of frequent repair works undertaken on the 20-km stretch.

The Public Works Department (PWD) entered into an agreement for its development on October 28. The entire stretch would be developed as two reaches, the first of which that would be 7-km-long would be developed by December 2022.

Defect liability

As part of enforcing defect liability periods (DLP), the department would launch the erection of information boards on the 2,500-odd roads in the State on December 3 to display the contact details of contractors and officials concerned. The move would pave the way for public intervention and greater accountability to ensure roads were well-maintained during the DLPs. Running contracts would be prepared for roads having expired DLPs, he added.

Mr. Riyaz said the Government would undertake the repair of damaged roads on a war-footing as soon as the rain eased off. Administrative sanction had been granted for ₹119 crore earmarked for the purpose. The Road Maintenance and Vigilance wings of the PWD would oversee the quality of the maintenance works.

The department had also commenced a feasibility study on developing roads amid rainfall. The experience of places such as Malaysia would be gleaned for the purpose. This was being seen as a necessity in Kerala that has been receiving unprecedented rainfall of late.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister and local MLA G.R. Anil accompanied Mr. Riyaz during the inspection.