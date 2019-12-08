Patient falls to death in MCH

In a suspected suicide bid, a 59-year-old died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in the Government Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as George of Sreekaryam. He has been receiving treatment for mental disorder in the hospital where he was admitted in the payward, according to the Medical College police.
The incident occurred by around 7.15 a.m. when George’s bystander had gone out. Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit, he succumbed to grievous head injuries. The deceased was the brother of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor Johnson Joseph, the police said.
(Suicide prevention helpline: Disha: 1056, 0471-2552056)
