Thiruvananthapuram

Patient falls to death in MCH

more-in

In a suspected suicide bid, a 59-year-old died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in the Government Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as George of Sreekaryam. He has been receiving treatment for mental disorder in the hospital where he was admitted in the payward, according to the Medical College police.

The incident occurred by around 7.15 a.m. when George’s bystander had gone out. Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit, he succumbed to grievous head injuries. The deceased was the brother of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor Johnson Joseph, the police said.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Disha: 1056, 0471-2552056)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 1:09:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/patient-falls-to-death-in-mch/article30233921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY