Pathrakulam pond: Revenue dept to conduct a hearing more

As part of steps to resume the Pathrakulam pond, the Revenue Department will conduct one more hearing with the Sree Vidyadhiraja Sabha, which has been accused of encroaching upon and filling up the pond located in East Fort.

In a hearing conducted a few days ago, as per a court order, the trust requested for one more opportunity to prove their claims.

“The court had, after putting on hold the Government’s 2019 Order to resume the land over violation of lease conditions, ordered that the trust be heard once again. The first hearing is over now. As the trust has requested for one more hearing, a decision can be taken only after that,” said V. Venu, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management.

The State government had assigned on lease the land, which includes the pond, to the trust in 1976 to construct a memorial for Chattampi Swamikal. The pond was later filled up. In 2007, the government issued an order to resume the land from the trust on the ground that they had illegally filled up the Pathrakulam and that they had not paid the entire amounts for the assignment of the land within time. However, this order was cancelled by the High Court. The 2019 order from the government to resume the land also led to similar results, as part of which the hearing is being conducted now.

The Pathrakulam pond once served as a natural flushing and recycling mechanism for the Padmatheertham pond situated nearby. Water from the Kochar, a tributary of the Killi River, was brought into the Padmatheertham pond, from where the excess water got diverted to the Pathrakulam, from where it was redirected to the Thekkanamkara canal. The water level as well the quality of water was maintained by this system of constant circulation. As a result of reclaiming the Pathrakulam and the blocking of the canal from Kochar, the Padmatheertham pond became stagnant.

As part of the ‘Operation Anantha’ flood mitigation drive four years ago, the district administration had cleared encroachments on drains in the Fort and nearby areas. But no efforts were taken to retrieve the Pathrakulam pond, without which the operation did not give the intended results.

With the city Corporation planning to construct an underground market, modelled on Delhi’s Palika Bazar, as part of the Smart City project in the East Fort area, reducing all possibilities of flooding in the area has become important.