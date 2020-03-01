Pathrakulam: 65 cents recovered

Revenue officials seal the area after recovering 65 cents of land held by the Sree Vidhyadhiraja Sabha at Pathrakadavu on Saturday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 March 2020 00:48 IST

Sabha can retain land where temple dedicated to Chattambi Swami exists

The Revenue Department on Saturday issued orders for recovering 65 cents of land held by the Sree Vidhyadhiraja Sabha at East Fort. The sabha has been accused of encroaching on the land and filling up the Pathrakulam pond.

The government has agreed to allow the sabha to retain possession of the slice of land on which a temple dedicated to Chattambi Swami is situated. For recovering the disputed land, the Revenue Department has cancelled an order issued in 1976 assigning it to the sabha on lease for constructing the memorial to Chattambi Swami.

Saturday's order would be subject to review pending the verdict of the Supreme Court on a litigation involving the State government and the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, the order issued by Venu V., Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, said. It goes on to state that technical studies may be undertaken if the resumed land has to be used for flood control measures in the Thampanoor and East Fort region.

During the Travancore era, the Pathrakulam pond was an important link in an intricate drainage network in the Fort region. This system reportedly broke down after Pathrakulam was reclaimed and the private trust built the Theerthapada Mandapam over it.

Tension at East Fort

Tension prevailed in East Fort late Saturday after revenue officials initiated steps to recover the land held by the sabha. Soon after a team led by the Revenue Divisional Officer arrived to seal the area by around 9 p.m., a sizeable group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers led by O. Rajagopal, MLA, and district president V.V. Rajesh gathered in front of the Theerthapada Mandapam and threatened the officials against going ahead with their responsibility. They accused the government of using force to evict the landholders without giving them an opportunity to express their views. The decision will be challenges through political and legal means. The party has also decided to take out protest marches to the police stations of all Inspectors of Police in the district.

Soon, a large posse of the police were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. The revenue officials then removed the flex banners that had been hung by the sabha and erected a board as part of resuming the land. The agitators later took out a protest march to the Fort police station.