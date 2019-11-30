Passed by Censor to open IFFK

At a time when snooping and censorship are a matter of everyday debate, the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be opening with a film that raises troubling questions on censorship and creative freedom in an increasingly authoritarian Turkish society.

Serhat Karaasin’s debut film Passed by Censor, which tells the tale of a man working as a prison censor, will be the opening film of the festival. It will also be the Indian premiere for the film.

Prison censor

Zakir, the censor at an Istanbul prison, spends his days reading the letters received and sent by the inmates, striking out parts deemed objectionable or problematic. Out of the boredom of this mundane job, he signs up for a creative writing class.

As part of one of the assignments, he is required to select a photograph and write a fictional account. He lifts a woman’s photograph and begins weaving a tale around her, becoming obsessed with her fate in the process.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival on December 6. The opening ceremony will be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium at 6 p.m. The guest of honour at the opening event will be National Award winning actor Sarada. Culture Minister A.K. Balan will preside over the function, while Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be the chief guest.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, will release the festival handbook by handing over a copy to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K. Sreekumar. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will release the festival booklet. A total of 186 films from over 70 countries will be screened across 15 categories at the 24th edition of the festival. Fourteen theatres around the city have been selected as venues for the festival, with 12,000 seats available for the delegates.