Parishioners oppose CSI move to make church a cathedral

115-year-old Mateer Memorial Church will lose autonomy, they say

The Mateer Memorial Church in the capital city is in the centre of a controversy after the parishioners and the church committee have opposed a move by the South Kerala diocese of the Church of South India (CSI) to convert it into a cathedral, attached to the CSI Thiruvananthapuram Bishop’s headquarters. The 115-year-old church, one of the iconic buildings in the city, is located in the LMS compound, spread over 17.5 acres. It now has around 2,400 families as part of its congregation.

The CSI has 24 dioceses under it, with the South Kerala diocese having 610 churches under its control. The London Missionary Society, which had begun its activities in the region in the early 1800s, had constructed the church in 1906, and named it after its first missionary Samuel Mateer. After 1947, the Society and eight others merged to form the CSI. Though it is under the CSI, the Mateer Memorial Church has maintained some level of autonomy with any decision on its running being taken by a committee constituted by the congregation.

As soon as the South Kerala diocese announced its decision to convert the church into a cathedral, making it the principal church of the diocese, large banners appeared on top of the square bell tower as well as other parts of the building. Though these were removed by those owing allegiance to the CSI, the parishioners reinstated them soon.

Speaking to The Hindu, a representative of the congregation said on condition of anonymity that the decision by the CSI is an “invasion” to destroy the democratic and autonomous nature of the church. “This congregation has a tradition of 183 years, having existed even before this building was constructed. Once this is turned into a cathedral as part of the Bishop’s headquarters, it will lose its autonomy. Now, any decision is taken by the committee with a minimum quorum of 320 of the congregation members. We are providing the CSI a levy of 20% of the offerings that we get, although we don’t get any benefits from them. They are using the prevailing COVID-19 situation to take control of the church, since we can’t congregate now. If such moves with a commercial aim are allowed, we are apprehensive that the spiritual life of the congregation will over a period of time become materialistic,” said the representative.

He said that a similar attempt was made in 2009, which was similarly opposed by the congregation. After that the South Kerala Diocese constructed a small cathedral near here with around 150 families attached to it.

Church version

Countering the claims, administrative secretary of the South Kerala diocese T.T. Praveen said that the entire property belongs to the CSI Trust Association as per a 1947 agreement and hence the owners can decide the nature of the properties within it.

“It is a general sentiment that the Mateer Memorial Cathedral should become the face of the South Kerala diocese. Now, a few families are controlling it. There is no need for consultation with them in taking this decision. They even have a screening process for membership, unlike the other churches. They are also not providing the stipulated 40% share from the commercial establishments, including the wedding hall, to the diocese. The 20% levy is being provided by all churches for the diocese’s charity activities. This change will make the cathedral’s activities more transparent,” said Mr. Praveen.