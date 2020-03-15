Panic at noon, relief by evening

The city went into a panic mode for a few hours during the day, following District Collector S. Gopalakrishnan’s announcement that malls have to be closed down and people have to stay away from beaches and other public places as part of steps to contain the spread of COVID-19. Streets wore almost a deserted look from the afternoon, while buses plied with a few passengers inside.

The panic eased only by late evening when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified during his press conference that the situation does not warrant a complete shutdown and that the Collector might have had a misunderstanding.

Advisory soon

The district administration will be issuing an advisory to commercial establishments involving personal contact, including gyms, ayurvedic massage centres, saloons and spas, to take extra safety measures or not function for a few days, if possible.

Eighty-seven people were put under observation in the district on Saturday. A total of 307 people are under isolation in their houses.

Results awaited

Sixteen people are now in the isolation ward at the General Hospital, with seven new entries on Saturday.

There are 16 people in the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital, with four new entries on Saturday. Results of 87 samples are awaited.

“We noticed that people who were in home quarantine were not fully in quarantine within their homes. They were in close contact with their family members. This should be avoided. The person who is suspected of being affected should spend the entire duration within a closed room. Food or other essential items should be left at the door. Proper home quarantine is the best solution. Those who are returning from abroad should be in home quarantine for 28 days. As of now, the virus has not spread at the community level. So, we have to take all steps to arrest its spread,” said Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

As many as 2306 passengers were screened at the international airport on Saturday. Nine people with symptoms were referred to a hospital.

Out of the 125 passengers screened at the domestic airport, two were referred. A total of 155 calls were received in the collectorate control room, while 248 calls were received at the Disha call centre.