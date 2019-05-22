Panel warns schools against blocking TC

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has warned school managements against any attempt to block transfer certificate (TC) or mark list of students in the name of non-payment of fee or other dues to schools.

Such acts would be seen as breach of discipline on the part of the principals and invite action, it said.

The commission asked the General Education Secretary, Director of Public Instruction, Higher Secondary Director, and the CBSE regional office to issue orders to prevent any delays on this score.

Complaint

The commission’s warning was based a complaint that the transfer certificate (TC) of a student of Malabar English School, Mattannur, was blocked, it said in a statement.

It should be ensured that all institutions observe the directions, a division bench comprising commission chairperson P. Suresh and member K. Nazeer said.

The Right to Education laid down that the head of a school had no right to deny or delay the TC on the application for the documents from the side of a parent.

If fee or any other dues remained to be paid, these should be obtained through established procedures.

However, any move to sabotage their future by denying TC or marklist was a violation of child rights, the child rights commission said.