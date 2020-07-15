Panel to probe allegations against Sivasankar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said a committee headed by the Chief Secretary was probing the allegations that his former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar had telephonic links to the accused in the gold smuggling case.

The police intelligence wing would aid the committee. Central agencies were probing whether Mr. Sivasankar had any knowledge or role in the economic offence. A government could only act on legally verified facts. It would not hesitate to take action if the investigators found Mr. Sivasankar guilty of wrongdoing.

When pressed why the police intelligence had not forewarned the Chief Minister’s Office about accused Swapna Suresh, Mr. Vijayan said he would probe the "angle".