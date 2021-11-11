Panel inspects ABC facility

10 dog carcasses exhumed from centre at Thiruvallam

A three-member panel consisting of three Government veterinary doctors, an Executive Magistrate and police officials conducted an inspection at the city Corporation’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) facility, near Thiruvallam, on Wednesday, following allegations by an animal lovers’ group that stray dogs bought for sterilisation have mysteriously disappeared from the centre.

The team exhumed 10 dog carcasses from the centre.

The viscera samples have been sent to the Chief Chemical Examiner’s Lab to check whether they were poisoned.

Vets’ claim

The veterinarians at the facility have been maintaining that some stray dogs do die during the sterilisation procedure as they might already have some health issues. These small numbers of stray dogs are buried in the centre’s compound because there is no other space.

The complainants had alleged that they had noticed a mismatch in the number of stray dogs brought in and the number marked in the register.

They had also alleged that the dogs were kept in pathetic conditions before and after sterilisation.

They had filed a complaint with the Kovalam police after noticing a dog carcass in the compound.