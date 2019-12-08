Panel findings correct: child welfare council

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has termed the report of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on the Kaithamukku incident correct.

Council general secretary Deepak S.P., in a statement here on Saturday, said the commission’s findings had been accepted by the council.

Misunderstanding

The panel had found that reports of children in the family living at Kaithamukku had eaten sand to escape hunger arose owing to a misunderstanding.

Only the child rights panel and related institutions could authoritatively speak on matters related to children, the statement issued said.

Following a call received by the council’s Thanal toll-free helpline 1517 and a complaint received by the children’s mother, a preliminary investigation was conducted and the complaint handed over to the district child welfare committee.

Taken to council

District child protection officials visited Kaithamukku and took the children to the council for their safety, the statement said.