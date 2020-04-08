Panchayats in emergency mode

The government has initiated efforts to create the necessary emergency response infrastructure in rural areas as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Buildings that could be converted into first-line treatment centres have been identified in 67 grama panchayats that may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots.

Buildings

Preparations are on to equip 2,378 buildings in rural areas as COVID care centres and another 1,383 buildings to store foodgrains.

As many as 183 medical officers have been posted to primary health centres to augment the manpower resources, and a list of doctors, nurses, para medics, lab technicians, medical students and palliative care workers identified for the constitution of a reserve force in panchayats made.

An official press note issued here says 1,037 community kitchens are functioning in 941 grama panchayats across the State to provide food for the needy during the lockdown period.

Kitchens

The kitchens have so far supplied cooked food to 19,24,827 persons, of which 17,38,192 persons were provided free meals.

As many as 134 Janakeeya (people’s) hotels have also been opened in rural areas, and panchayats have deployed volunteers for home delivery. Besides, ward-level health committees, health monitoring committees and emergency response teams are providing food, medicines and essential goods for those in home quarantine and keeping a close tab on their health.

War rooms have been opened at the panchayat directorate and district offices to coordinate the activities and collate information to be passed on to the government. As many as 20 temporary labour camps have also been set up by panchayats to accommodate migrant workers.