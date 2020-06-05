Palayam masjid not to open soon

Despite the proposed relaxation by the Central and State governments on restrictions at places of worship from June 8, the Palayam Juma Masjid will not be opening its doors to the public at least for some more days. The Palayam Jamaath Committee took the decision on Friday in view of the possibility of a large crowd, including the floating population in the city, gathering there during the Friday prayers.
“For Friday prayers, we usually have around 2,000 believers. Considering our location, it might be difficult for us to identify each of the visitors or where they are coming from. So, for the time being, the committee has decided not to open the mosque. A decision on opening will be taken later, as and when the situation improves. If this model can be followed by the rest of the mosques in the city, it will be beneficial,” said Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi.
