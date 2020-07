Palayam market closed for 7 days

The city Corporation stepped up vigilance in Palayam and surrounding areas on Friday, after an employee at a shop in Saphalyam Complex tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor K. Sreekumar issued an order to close down the complex as well as the adjacent Connemara market for seven more days, after the whole area was declared as a containment zone.

On Thursday, when the case in Saphalyam Complex was first reported, it was decided only to close the complex, while keeping the market open with restricted entry.

But with Palayam becoming a containment zone, it was decided on Friday morning to expand the restrictions to the market too. Instructions were also issued to the owners of the restaurants and shops in the area, which usually witness large crowds, to remain closed for one week. The street vendors and wayside eateries also were asked to close down.

‘Only necessary trips’

On Friday, a 46-year-old policeman who was on duty near the adjacent Secretariat area on June 23 tested positive, underlining the need for more controls in the heart of the city.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at his press meet on Friday, said the three who tested positive in the city, including the salesman in Saphalyam Complex, the policeman, and a fish vendor, are those who usually come into contact with a large number of people. Hence, strict vigilance was needed, and all trips except the urgent ones should be avoided.

The Corporation’s emergency response team carried out disinfecting activities from the Connemara market till Ayurveda College, covering Saphalyam Complex, the Accountant General’s office, the Secretariat and the other establishments in the area. Disinfecting activities were carried out in Vanchiyoor too.

Mr. Sreekumar said the restrictions earlier imposed in Chala and Palayam markets would be expanded to the other markets, supermarkets, and all the areas where crowds usually gathered.

The Corporation has stipulated that shops can function only till 7 p.m. All the existing restrictions in markets, malls and supermarkets will continue.

The Mayor requested the people to keep a ‘Break the Chain’ diary while leaving home, to note down their travel history, including the places visited and the people met.

Police phone numbers

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the public should avoid visiting police stations. Instead, complaints can be emailed or sent via WhatsApp, Mr. Upadhyay said.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City): cptvm.pol@kerala.gov.in, 9497975998. DCP (Law and Order, Traffic): dcptvclo.pol@kerala.gov.in, 9497975998. Other numbers and email IDs are on tvmcity.keralapolice.gov.in/