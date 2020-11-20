Thiruvananthapuram

Paid holiday on poll day

The State Election Commission has issued orders declaring the day of the local body elections a paid holiday for employees of private establishments so that they can vote. The order is applicable to employees of shops and commercial establishments and other private institutions.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts go to polls on December 8; Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad on December 10; and Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on December 14. Special permission may be given to employees who work outside their home districts to travel to the polling stations to cast their vote.

