Paddy panicles for Niraputhari handed over to temple in Kerala capital

The Integrated Farming System Research Station (IFSRS), Karamana, on Wednesday handed over paddy rice panicles to the Pazhavangadi Ganapathy temple as part of this year’s Niraputhari festival.

A Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) station, IFSRS cultivates paddy throughout the year for meeting the demand for good quality seeds (variety Uma). The research station cultivates paddy in a considerable area for the supply of rice panicles to various temples for the Niraputhari festive season which falls during August, said IFSRS professor and head Jacob John.

Nedumcaud ward councillor Karamana Ajith handed over the panicles to Unnikrishnan Nair, representative of the Pazhavangadi Ganapathy temple.