Pact inked on space park

The State government on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for developing the Kerala Space Park Project in Thiruvananthapuram.

IT Secretary M. Sivasankar and VSSC director c. Somanath signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Mr. Vijayan’s office on Thursday.

The partnership will help the State make major strides in space technology and create a ambiance for advanced research and development in the sector, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

The project is to be implemented by the Electronics and IT Department. The government will transfer 20.01 acres on lease to the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) to develop it at the Knowledge City within Technocity.

Global start-ups

Under the agreement, the VSSC will support the State’s effort to set up the country’s first state-of-the-art space systems park. The idea is to attract global start-ups to the venture, thus transforming it into a major manufacturing hub for space-related tech systems and research and development.

The VSSC will provide technical expertise and promote SMEs, start-ups and other partner entities in developing products and services for the space industry.

Apart from tapping the full potential of the State in space research, the Space Park will also generate numerous job opportunities, Mr. Somanath said.