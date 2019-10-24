Packed school vehicles: panel intervenes

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken a suo motu case in connection with reports of school and private vehicles carrying children packed to capacity plying on the roads.
The Motor Vehicles Department had informed the public that action would be taken against such vehicles from September 1.
However, that did not seem to have taken place, State child rights commission chairperson P. Suresh said.
Media reports
Though reports in the media had highlighted problems in Kazhakuttam and Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district, many such incidents were occuring across the State.
No action
It was also alleged that the authorities were not taking any action despite repeated complaints from those affected.
Reports had also been sought from the State Police Chief, Motor Vehicles Department, and the Education Department by the commission, Mr. Suresh said.
