P. Harikesan Nair steps down as municipal vice chairman

CPI(M) had broken pre-poll pact with CPI to elect its nominee

Nedumangad municipal vice chairman P. Harikesan Nair on Tuesday tendered his resignation a day after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) broke the pre-poll agreement with the Communist Party of India (CPI) to elect its nominee to the post.

Mr. Harikesan Nair apparently contested for the vice chairman’s post at the behest of the Nedumangad area committee of the CPI(M) that had opposed the CPI’s move to field its senior councillor S. Raveendran to the post. While the former managed to win the post with ease, the development did not go down well with the CPI district leadership.

The issue, which threatened to sour ties among the Left parties, also posed danger to the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s prospects in those local bodies that witnessed tight contests with the United Democratic Front (UDF) for the posts of chairman and vice chairman. The CPI had conveyed its decision to contest for the posts separately on Wednesday if the CPI(M) failed to honour its pre-poll agreements.

The CPI(M) State leadership stepped in to prevent further escalation of the issue by instructing Mr. Harikesan Nair to step down.

Accordingly, the four-time councillor submitted his resignation letter to the municipal secretary. CPI leaders claimed that Mr. Raveendran would be nominated to the position yet again, notwithstanding the objections raised by local CPI(M) leaders.

District leaders meet

Meanwhile, the district leaders of both the parties met at the CPI(M) district committee office on Tuesday to finalise post-sharing for the three-tier panchayats.

The CPI has been allotted the chairman’s post at Vellanad block panchayat throughout the term, and that at the Athiyannoor and Perunkadavila block panchayats for two-and-a-half years.

Besides, the party will also get the vice chairman’s post at the Parassala, Nedumangad, and Pothencode block panchayats.

Moreover, the CPI has been allotted the chairman’s post in five grama panchayats, one less than what had been sought. While the party also stuck to its demand for the vice chairman’s post in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat, no decision was taken in this regard at the meeting.