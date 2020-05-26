Over 200 contacts of prisoner identified

Facing a tall order of preparing the contact list of a remand prisoner who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 a few days ago, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration has managed to identify over 200 people.

The identified people had come in close proximity with the Travancore Devaswom Board employee who was arrested with alleged possession of illicit liquor along with two others.

With the man adopting a largely uncooperative stance in divulging the details of his contacts, the health authorities are left with no option but to rely on the information provided by his family and relatives.

The 40-year-old Venjaramoodu native was arrested after the car he was travelling in with the other accused two rammed the motorcycle of a police officer. Liquor bottles were seized from the vehicle. The arrested man works in a temple at Nedumangad that functions under the board, official sources say.

While the “preliminary” contact list comprises police officers, health workers, and others who interacted or came in close proximity with the accused, the authorities have not been able to obtain details of those who supplied the man with the illicit liquor.

According to police sources, a suspected hooch den at Pothencode is under close watch following reports that the gang obtained the liquor from there. Efforts are under way to apprehend two people believed to be behind the racket. The police also do not rule out the possibility of the accused having crossed the inter-State border to enter Tamil Nadu.

The police ensured prompt functioning of the Venjaramoodu police station by deploying personnel including a sub-inspector in place of the 34 officers who have been directed to go in quarantine. The results of the throat swab tests of those persons are expected soon, sources say.

Flow charts released

Meanwhile, the district authorities released the travel flow-charts of five COVID-19 patients, including four members of a family at Madavoor, who came from Mumbai. The family started journey from Chembur in Mumbai on May 13 and reached their home town two days later.

During their home quarantine period, they developed mild fever and other symptoms on May 20. Following this, they were taken to the Paripally Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) for tests. They were shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH next day after testing positive for the virus.

The travel details of a 38-year-old fisherman from Pozhiyoor, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, were also published. He came from Nagercoil on May 23 after undergoing treatment for stomach ulcer for three months. He visited an unidentified private hospital in Thuckalay and the Regional Cancer Centre on the same day. Efforts are on to identify the fishermen and other people who could have come in close contact with him.