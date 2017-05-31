Over 10 kg of ganja seized in Amaravila

Officials of integrated check-post at Amaravila recorded the seizure of over 10 kg of ganja from a private luxury coach during a routine inspection on Tuesday.

According to officials, packets containing 10.5 kg of the contraband was recovered from within a bag found in the bus. However, officials of the Sales Tax and Excise departments could not identify the owner of the bag despite questioning the 29 passengers in the bus, which came from Bengaluru.

The passengers were later permitted to proceed for their destinations after providing their details and contact information. An investigation has been launched to identify those behind the alleged attempt to smuggle the contraband.

There has been a spate of attempts to smuggle ganja and other banned substances in public transport buses and private vehicles through the check-post. In view of the alarming trend, inspections have been stepped up in the area.