Orientation workshop on IMI 2.0 at Bharat Bhavan today

A one-day orientation workshop on Intensified Indradhanush Mission 2.0 will be held at Bharat Bhavan on Monday.

Organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with the World Health Organisation, National Health Mission, and the State Health Department, the workshop will give shape to cultural programmes to be presented by empanelled troupes of Song & Drama Division in the districts of Kozhikode and Wayanad where the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0 (IMI 2.0) is to be implemented.

The Intensified Mission is being carried out in 271 districts in 27 States from December 2019 to March 2020. The four-month drive will be followed by integration of gains of IMI during the immunisation week in April 2020.

Nearly 50 artistes from various troupes across the State will participate in the workshop, to be inaugurated by V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, at 10 a.m.

Ermelinda Dias, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau, will preside over the inaugural function.