The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an orange alert for the district on Wednesday as isolated heavy rainfall is expected. Considering the high volume of rain in recent days, those living in low-lying areas, riverbanks and hilly areas prone to landslips should maintain alert, said the district administration on Tuesday. The local bodies where floods and landslips have occurred in recent years have to be ready with preparations, including that for relief camps.
Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday
Staff Reporter
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM ,
November 02, 2021 18:59 IST
Staff Reporter
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM ,
November 02, 2021 18:59 IST
